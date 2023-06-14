Menu
Telstra InfraCo kicks off long haul dark fibre offering

Telstra InfraCo kicks off long haul dark fibre offering

Initial product covers Sydney to Wollongong and Melbourne to Geelong.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Kathryn Jones (Telstra InfraCo)

Kathryn Jones (Telstra InfraCo)

Credit: Telstra Infra Co

Telstra InfraCo has launched a new long haul dark fibre product to provide long distance connections and reduce the loss of signal strength.

The long haul service is made up of fibre services connected by customer-owned amplification equipment at select Telstra InfraCo fixed network sites, according to the telco’s infrastructure business arm.

It also utilises its InfraCo Building Access product, which offers scalable rack colocation and power.

The initial offering for the product contains multiple initial predefined paths across Sydney to Wollongong via its Miranda Exchange and Melbourne to Geelong through its Werribee Exchange.

Some examples of this, Telstra InfraCo added, include Equinix SY1 in Sydney to Equinix SY7 in Wollongong, as well as NextDC S1 in Sydney to a Wollongong-based National Broadband Network (NBN) point of interconnect (POI).

“Long haul is a part of the evolution of data products that Telstra offers and an exciting addition to InfraCo’s infrastructure offerings that will boost connectivity to and within non-capital cities,” claimed Kathryn Jones, Telstra InfraCo fibre executive.

Additionally, the infrastructure arm said long haul can provide network diversity when used alongside managed data product, like managed Ethernet or Wavelength.

Telstra InfraCo added that long haul is a “stepping stone” in its T25 growth strategy and positioned it as a core offering on its intercity fibre network, which is currently under construction and will count Microsoft as an anchor tenant.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelstraTelstra InfraCo

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 