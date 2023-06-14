Telstra InfraCo kicks off long haul dark fibre offering

Initial product covers Sydney to Wollongong and Melbourne to Geelong.

Kathryn Jones (Telstra InfraCo) Credit: Telstra Infra Co

Telstra InfraCo has launched a new long haul dark fibre product to provide long distance connections and reduce the loss of signal strength.



The long haul service is made up of fibre services connected by customer-owned amplification equipment at select Telstra InfraCo fixed network sites, according to the telco’s infrastructure business arm.

It also utilises its InfraCo Building Access product, which offers scalable rack colocation and power.

The initial offering for the product contains multiple initial predefined paths across Sydney to Wollongong via its Miranda Exchange and Melbourne to Geelong through its Werribee Exchange.

Some examples of this, Telstra InfraCo added, include Equinix SY1 in Sydney to Equinix SY7 in Wollongong, as well as NextDC S1 in Sydney to a Wollongong-based National Broadband Network (NBN) point of interconnect (POI).

“Long haul is a part of the evolution of data products that Telstra offers and an exciting addition to InfraCo’s infrastructure offerings that will boost connectivity to and within non-capital cities,” claimed Kathryn Jones, Telstra InfraCo fibre executive.

Additionally, the infrastructure arm said long haul can provide network diversity when used alongside managed data product, like managed Ethernet or Wavelength.

Telstra InfraCo added that long haul is a “stepping stone” in its T25 growth strategy and positioned it as a core offering on its intercity fibre network, which is currently under construction and will count Microsoft as an anchor tenant.