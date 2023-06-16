Adaca eyes growth with MSPs in mind

Lambros Photios Credit: Adaca

Filled with entrepreneurial ambition, Lambros Photios conceptualised the idea for a new business venture during his university days, kicking off a new outsourced managed software development service called Adaca.

Since its inception in 2015, the business has grown from six to more than 100 team members.

Ambitions are clear to continuously grow with an eye on helping MSPs through providing ‘white-label’ type services for partners that need senior developer expertise during client projects.

Adaca hires exclusively senior offshore engineers with at least seven years experience and a bachelor’s or master’s degree that are subjected to a rigorous code test, sourcing the best available talent in the Philippines and managing the recruitment, HR, health care and so forth for each project.

Finding a gap

Photios spotted a huge gap in the industry where senior software developers were difficult to find, demanded high salaries and often, weren’t anywhere near as senior as they advertised themselves to be.

“There were a number of excellent engineers overseas, but offshore software development projects were often stacked with junior staff who were learning on the job,” Photios said. “I believed that if I recruited, looked after, and retained exclusively senior software developers, with a minimum of seven years experience, I would be able to create something unique in the market.”

In July 2015, the journey began in building an affordable managed software development service staffed by highly-efficient senior engineers. Bootstrapping his own business, it quickly grew from six to more than 100 team members within two years.

At the start, Photios was focused on building an onshore development team, but this changed over time due to the lack of local affordable talent.

“With the inflated cost of software development in Australia, this became increasingly challenging. We transitioned to a hybrid team structure using resources in Australia and the Philippines,” he said. “We soon realised that if we tested staff carefully before hiring them, and recruited only the best, we could get a much bigger team of skilled offshore senior developers at a fraction of what they would cost in Australia.”

Over time Photios explained the purpose became “to change the way that people feel about offshore software development”.

With more than 100 exclusive senior engineers, Adaca is continuing its growth trajectory and has launched a channel offering in the process, providing a ‘white-label’ service for partners that need senior developer expertise during client projects.

Photios believes there will be an increasing reliance on MSPs and it was focused on a continued effort of supporting them with software development services so they can best serve their customers.

“We want to be the name that every channel partner thinks of when looking to deliver value and minimise risk in software development projects for their customers,” he said.

“Our primary focus is to service MSPs and channel partners who need to deliver high-quality and low-risk software development projects for their clients.”

Photios said it sees huge opportunities in Australia and will persist with growth locally in the short and medium term while upholding its purpose of changing the way people feel about offshore software development.

In the long term, he will also look abroad into Southeast Asia, but with a continued focus on software development.

Adaca has snagged the attention of former Rhipe CEO, Dominic O’Hanlon, who has since been busy helping and advising a number of established technology companies and startups.

“In my past experiences in the channel, the issue of getting skilled development resources has always been a big one,” O’Hanlon said. “In-house developers cost a fortune and they jump from one company to another on a regular basis taking all their knowledge with them.

“Contractors can be hit and miss as many of them haven’t been able to hold down a full-time job. Outsourcing is affordable but the quality and risk of delivery has been a problem because many outsource providers stack their teams with junior resources who are learning on the job.”

O’Hanlon said the opportunity was huge to work with MSPs, systems integrators, and the channel to provide resources that are needed for any project.

“Adaca doesn’t need to own the end relationship with the client. They just need to provide the right people at the right cost and the business will take care of itself,” he said.

“The result for Adaca is the ability to build, retain, and motivate the right people at a fraction of what they would cost onshore.”