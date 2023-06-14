Interactive promotes Dan Cox to CTO

Was previously general manager of public cloud for Australia and New Zealand.

Dan Cox (Interactive) Credit: Interactive

Interactive Australia and New Zealand has promoted Dan Cox to the role of chief technology officer.

Formerly of Rackspace, Cox joined Interactive as general manager for cloud in 2020 and was later promoted to general manager of digital transformation.

According to Interactive, Cox “brings a new generation of leadership and innovative thinking” to this role and “his keen eye for the human in technology makes him a strong fit to take the reins as CTO”.

“I’ve always believed that people lie at the heart of every technology-driven endeavour, it’s about working with people and supporting them to be their best for our customers,” said Cox.

“With markets moving to both decentralise and consolidate their technology providers, it’s an interesting time to be in the industry. While we’re in the technology business, at the end of the day it’s all about people and that’s what gets me excited to take on this role.”

Cox will lead the development of new service offerings and maturing its end-to-end IT managed services, tailoring technology solutions for customers and partners to create long-term relationships.

Brendan Fleiter, executive chairman, said Cox’s approach is “key to unlocking Interactive’s potential as a trusted technology partner”.

“Interactive is deliberate about where we are going tomorrow, not just where we are today,” he added. “Dan recognises the importance of people in technology and he embodies Interactive’s maxim of keeping technology human – he’s a perfect fit.”