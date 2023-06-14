MyCISO joins with RSM Australia on SaaS deal

Dane Meah (MyCISO) Credit: MyCISCO

MyCISO has joined accounting and advisory firm RSM Australia in an alliance to offer its cyber security platform as part of security consulting engagements for the mid-market.

Under the arrangement, the centralised cyber security management platform's software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is to be added to RSM's own offering, being viewed as a way to "transform traditional paper-based security assessments and audits".

RSM was chosen as a strategic growth partner, according to MyCISO, due to its “deep understanding of the mid-market and its expanding cyber security consultancy practice”.

“An alliance between MyCISO and RSM was the natural extension of both of our services to deliver greater value to the mid-market,” said Dane Meah, CEO of MyCISO.

“Cyber security, cyber insurance and supply chain risk conversations are taking place every day at a board level. The ability to identify cyber risks and align cyber uplifts to standards and frameworks such as ISO27001, NIST CSF (National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework) and the ASCS Essential Eight is a key concern for leadership teams in Australia and the world over.

“The challenge is that, while mid-market organisations face increasing cyber threats, they do not necessarily have the in-house expertise to manage the evolving cyber threat landscape and increase their cyber maturity level.”

MyCISO launched in the Australian market under the leadership of Meah in July last year.

Essentially, the company’s vision was to create a “simplified security management” SaaS tool that can be used by IT leaders or security managers that are seeking to operationalise and uplift their security program and managed service providers looking to deliver a professional, consultant-grade security-as-a-service.

Meanwhile, RSM has had a strong focus on cyber security in the past, with it releasing a report last year that claimed Australian businesses that don’t provide evidence of their cyber security resilience are missing on potential headwinds from investors.