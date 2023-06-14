Menu
SA signs whole-of-government deal with Salesforce

Replaces an agreement signed in 2015.

Credit: Supplied

The South Australian Government has reappointed Salesforce as its whole-of-government vendor supplying its CRM solution. 

The government previously signed an agreement in 2015 with Salesforce with agencies including SA Health, the Department for Education, the Department of Human Services and the SA Housing Authority using it. 

In March, the Lifetime Support Authority, which aids SA car crash victims, handed Salesforce a $1.2 million contract to supply its HealthCloud. 

The vendor also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for carbon emissions reductions in 2022. 

The South Australian Government also paired up with Salesforce and industry partners to kick start the Indo-Pacific Carbon Accounting Lab. 

According to Salesforce, all SA government departments and agencies now have a standardised way to access Salesforce technology as they look to improve customer experience across government services. 

“We are committed to supporting the South Australian Government to innovate service delivery and discover new efficiencies and productivity,” said Barry Dietrich, Salesforce general manager of Public Sector APAC. 

Earlier this year, the Salesforce A/NZ channel chief Tara Ridley told ARN how the vendor is now focused on bringing its recent acquisitions of Tableau and Mulesoft partners together into one program. 

The vendor also plans to shift 10 per cent of its business towards an indirect sales model. 


