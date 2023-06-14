Menu
Endava snaps up DEK Technologies

Marks Endava's third acquisition in eight months.

Drini Mulla (DEK Technologies)

Credit: Drini Mulla

British software developer Endava has made its third Australian acquisition in eight months by snapping up Melbourne’s DEK Technologies. 

Founded in 1999 by Drini Mulla, Eddie Yim and Kerim Tanovic, DEK Technologies specialises in hardware and software engineering, as well as mobile and web development. 

It claims to have 600 employees located in offices in Australia, Sweden, Italy and Vietnam and counts Telstra as a customer. 

“Since our first contact with Endava, we have been impressed by their culture, quality and energy and we wanted to bring our businesses together,” said Mulla. “We are delighted to do so now. This is a positive move, as we now gain access to a broader array of skillsets, not to mention our people and businesses with the now accelerated growth potential.” 

Endava has already acquired two Australian companies: Lexicon in October and Mudbath in May.

The company claims that the latest acquisition will help increase its Asia Pacific (APAC) reach, as well as its presence and customer base in Sweden. 

Meanwhile, Endava claimed that DEK’s delivery capacities in Vietnam will serve as a “major delivery” location in APAC. DEK will also add “a strong telecommunications capability", the software developer added. 

“DEK brings with it great talent, with particular expertise in the globally innovative domains of telecoms and embedded tech,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO. “We’re excited by the opportunity to cross-sell our capabilities to each other’s clients.” 


Tags EndavaDEK Technologies

