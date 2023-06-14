CallCabinet rings up Channel UC for distribution

Brad Milne (Channel UC) Credit: Channel UC

Call recording software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor CallCabinet has signed a distribution agreement with Channel UC, joining its global vendor list.



Headquartered in the US, with offices in Australia as well as the UK, Germany and South Africa, CallCabinet’s software enables calls to be recorded on platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex and Netsapiens, among others.

Its solutions utilise artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and feature call compliance solutions, conversation analytics, intelligence reporting and quality assurance automation tools.

According to Channel UC, the partnership between the two companies was made possible in response to “the rising demand for compliance call recording, quality assurance and related services” in its partner community.

Brad Milne, managing director of Channel UC, said compliant call recording has “long been an opportunity” within the distributor’s Microsoft and open SIP portfolio.

“CallCabinet’s emergence as a dominant force in the call-compliant recording community, especially with their entry into the Australian market, has brought a refreshing entrepreneurial spirit that resonates with our Channel UC business,” he said.

“By partnering with CallCabinet, we are poised to elevate our comprehensive UC Enablement services for our partner community, empowering them to deepen customer loyalty and drive revenue growth in an increasingly competitive landscape of Teams calling and open SIP solutions.”

Meanwhile, CallCabinet Asia Pacific (APAC) vice president of sales Tim Ward said the distributor’s understanding of the local business landscape, regulations and customer preferences will be “invaluable in navigating the unique challenges and opportunities of the region”.

“Channel UC’s collaboration with CallCabinet goes beyond addressing the demand for compliance call recording solutions. It also holds great significance for CallCabinet’s expansion plans in the Asia Pacific region,” Ward said.

“With Channel UC’s strong presence and expertise in Australia, this strategic partnership provides the crucial component that CallCabinet has been actively seeking.”

Channel UC’s arrangement with CallCabinet comes months after it signed a distribution agreement in December with Ribbon Communications for Australia and New Zealand, which was focused on digital voice delivery systems.