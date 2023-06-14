Menu
Motorola and Telstra build Tasmanian emergency network

Will also improve mobile phone coverage for Telstra users in the state.

Credit: Tasmanian Government

Tasmanian emergency services agencies are set to take up a recently-trialled radio network next month with the help of Motorola Solutions and Telstra.

The Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN), which was trialled back in October during Hobart’s hosting of the T20 Cricket World Cup, will start rolling out in July.

According to Minister for police, fire and emergency management Felix Ellis, Hydro Tasmania, TasNetworks, Parks and Wildlife and Sustainable Timber Tasmania are all set to hop on the new network by August, with police, fire and emergency services to come after.

He said, as “an added bonus”, TasGRN will also provide improved mobile phone coverage for Telstra users in the state, particularly across regional Tasmania.

The full transition for the network, as announced during the October trial, is expected to take place later this year.

Ellis said the state government has invested a total of $763 million to establish TasGRN since its announcement in August 2020.

“This new network will provide greater interoperability, increased coverage, secure, encrypted communications for our emergency service workers, and will deliver a modern user interface,” he said.

“We’re doing this because when our firefighters or police officers are responding to emergency incidents they deserve to have high-performing communications equipment to support their safety and the safety of the community.” 

When TasGRN was first announced, it set out to merge five emergency radio networks across eight organisations – Tasmania Police, Tasmania Fire Service, Ambulance Tasmania, State Emergency Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, TasNetworks and Hydro Tasmania. 


