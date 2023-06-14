Kyndryl launches incident response service

Credit: Kyndryl

Global managed services provider (MSP) Kyndryl has launched a cyber security incident response and forensics (CSIRF) service.

The new service helps customers investigate and respond to a detected security incident by leveraging capabilities such as incident triage, incident response, threat intelligence, compliance monitoring and management.

Customers may also select proactive services that may significantly reduce the time to respond to an incident, Kyndryl claimed.

“Cyber resilience is the ability to anticipate, protect against, withstand and recover from adverse conditions, stresses, attacks and compromises of cyber-enabled business,” said Kris Lovejoy, Kyndryl security and resiliency global practice leader.

“CSIRF discovers and responds to detected security incidents and provides advanced threat detection response and forensics. Kyndryl’s CSIRF is intended to shift the cybersecurity field, from simply security to one of cyber resilience.”

Additionally, Kyndryl claimed it would provide on-demand, hands-on support to assist in resolving threats to a customer’s business.

Last month, Kyndryl deepened its partnership with SAP to boost customer migrations across the vendor’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The MSP said it would develop a blueprint that will enable customers to rapidly move from SAP ERP systems to its new SAP S/4HANA.

