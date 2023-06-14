Kinetic IT wins $50M contract with ATO

Michael North (Kinetic IT) Credit: Kinetic IT

Perth-headquartered IT service Kinetic IT has won a $50-million contract with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

The provider was selected as an enterprise service management partner and is the first major supplier awarded as part of ATO’s IT Strategic Sourcing Program.

As an enterprise service management partner, Kinetic IT will play an integration and management role, working with ATO’s current and future strategic IT partners to maintain and enhance the staff experience, enabling the continuity of effective service delivery for taxpayers.

“Kinetic IT is recognised for our customer-centric service delivery, providing outcomes-based solutions aligned with industry best practices,” said Kinetic IT CEO Michael North.

“Our team are looking forward to transitioning into the ATO over the coming months and playing our role as a key technology partner for the agency and enabling increased innovation and collaboration between IT providers for the ATO.”

The initial three-year contract is valued at approximately $50 million, with multiple extension options. Kinetic IT has started transitioning into the ATO environment, with transition activities continuing throughout 2023.

Once operations commence in early 2024, Kinetic IT will deliver services for the ATO from locations across Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Alongside delivering Enterprise Service Management, Kinetic IT will further support the ATO, providing ITIL 4 and SIAM training for approximately 500 ATO staff and participating in the delivery of several digital transformation projects.

“As well as engaging our managed services offerings, the ATO and our customers gain access to our nationwide professional services practices to deliver integrated, innovative and intelligent outcomes aligned to their strategic technology goals,” North added.

Kinetic IT has also previously won major contracts with the likes of the Department of Defence and the Western Australia Department of Education.