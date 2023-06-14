Compnow bolsters education expertise with Apple accreditation

Understood to have been earned through “rigorous training and certification processes” over a number of months.

Adam Blacklock (Compnow) Credit: Compnow

Melbourne-headquartered IT provider Compnow has bolstered its expertise in servicing the education space by earning Apple’s Authorised Education Specialist accreditation.

The Apple Authorised Education Specialist (AAES) status designates Compnow as an integrator of Apple solutions in the education industry, recognising the provider’s capability to offer products and services tailored to education professionals, parents and students.

For example, Compnow can deploy and manage Mac computers and iPads, apps, services and professional learning options for educational institutions.

To earn the certification, Compnow’s staff had to go through “rigorous training and certification processes” to prove they had the required expertise. ARN understands this process took an unspecified number of months.

"Achieving Apple Authorised Education Specialist accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing educational institutions," said Adam Blacklock, CEO at Compnow.

Brendan Redpath, Compnow director of education, echoed Blacklock’s sentiments, adding the designation builds on over 30 years of experience with offering Apple products and services to the education industry.

Outside of education, Compnow is proficient with Apple products and services in other industries, such as enterprise, with it previously earning the authorised enterprise reseller accreditation from the vendor back in September 2019.

Through that designation, Compnow’s support for the enterprise space expanded to include sales, training and repairs, including subscription, life-cycle management, deployment infrastructure, app development and project management.

Since then, Compnow was added to a number of state government supplier panels, including South Australia’s personal computer and server equipment panel in 2021 and Western Australia’s Common Use Arrangement panel in 2022 and its PC and mobile supply panel earlier this year.

Last year, it also designed and built the IT and networking infrastructure for co-working space company CreativeCubes.Co.