Menu
Swoop taps Uniti wholesale head Natasa Matic to lead channel

Swoop taps Uniti wholesale head Natasa Matic to lead channel

Comes with 14 years of experience in channel-facing roles within the telco industry.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Natasa Matic (Swoop)

Natasa Matic (Swoop)

Credit: Swoop

Telecommunications company Swoop has hired Uniti Group’s former head of wholesale, Natasa Matic, to take charge of the channel. 

In the newly-created role, Matic will be tasked with building a framework and capability to deliver growth, with her goal, according to Swoop, to “shift the dial within the competitive landscape and deliver increased market share”. 

She comes into the position with more than 14 years spent in channel-facing roles within the telco industry. Her most recent post was at Uniti Group, where she was head of the whole for over a year and a half. 

“Natasa brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in the telecommunications industry and has a proven track record of consistently delivering successful results,” Sean Clarke, Swoop's chief revenue officer, said. 

“Her appointment will further bolster the strength of our leadership team as we continue to ramp up our expansion across Australia and open up opportunities to further service more customers, particularly in regional areas. 

“As we focus on evolving and streamlining the business to integrate our acquired companies and consolidate our systems, Natasa's experience in strategically managing a diverse portfolio of partners is going to be vital to enable us to maximise growth opportunities.” 

In the telco space, she has previously worked at Vocus, Motorola Solutions, Optus and United Arab Emirates telco du. Additionally, Matic has also worked at Aventra. 

“The role has offered me a unique and fresh opportunity to synthesise my skills and experience to continue building value for our channel partners by delivering channel differently,” Matic claimed.  

“It’s a privilege to be working alongside Alex West, Sean Clarke and the executive leadership team to contribute to the success story of the business and work towards some incredibly exciting goals for the year ahead to ultimately cement Swoop as an Australian household name.”  

Matic’s appointment at Swoop comes months after the business claimed it had a “fantastic start to the year” back in February despite its post-tax losses for the six months to 31 December rising by 48 per cent, to $4.2 million in the red.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Swoop

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 