Swoop taps Uniti wholesale head Natasa Matic to lead channel

Natasa Matic (Swoop) Credit: Swoop

Telecommunications company Swoop has hired Uniti Group’s former head of wholesale, Natasa Matic, to take charge of the channel.

In the newly-created role, Matic will be tasked with building a framework and capability to deliver growth, with her goal, according to Swoop, to “shift the dial within the competitive landscape and deliver increased market share”.

She comes into the position with more than 14 years spent in channel-facing roles within the telco industry. Her most recent post was at Uniti Group, where she was head of the whole for over a year and a half.

“Natasa brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in the telecommunications industry and has a proven track record of consistently delivering successful results,” Sean Clarke, Swoop's chief revenue officer, said.

“Her appointment will further bolster the strength of our leadership team as we continue to ramp up our expansion across Australia and open up opportunities to further service more customers, particularly in regional areas.

“As we focus on evolving and streamlining the business to integrate our acquired companies and consolidate our systems, Natasa's experience in strategically managing a diverse portfolio of partners is going to be vital to enable us to maximise growth opportunities.”

In the telco space, she has previously worked at Vocus, Motorola Solutions, Optus and United Arab Emirates telco du. Additionally, Matic has also worked at Aventra.

“The role has offered me a unique and fresh opportunity to synthesise my skills and experience to continue building value for our channel partners by delivering channel differently,” Matic claimed.

“It’s a privilege to be working alongside Alex West, Sean Clarke and the executive leadership team to contribute to the success story of the business and work towards some incredibly exciting goals for the year ahead to ultimately cement Swoop as an Australian household name.”

Matic’s appointment at Swoop comes months after the business claimed it had a “fantastic start to the year” back in February despite its post-tax losses for the six months to 31 December rising by 48 per cent, to $4.2 million in the red.