Macquarie completes multi-million-dollar DC upgrade

David Hirst (Macquarie) Credit: Supplied

Macquarie Data Centres has completed a multi-million-dollar upgrade of its facilities in Sydney and Canberra.

Covering its IC2 and IC3 East facilities in Sydney and IC5 in Canberra, the upgrade includes the addition of two more ultra-secure zones plus power upgrades and increased operational efficiency.

According to Macquarie, the upgrades also increased rack capacity and expanded other secure zones in their campuses across Sydney and Canberra, all of which are ready for occupancy.

The data centre provider claimed this will help customers plan for additional capacity as they use more data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“These upgrades give our local and international customers the capacity they need to scale their businesses and expand their Australian footprint,” said David Hirst, group executive of Macquarie Data Centres.

“Capacity planning is one of the key issues organisations face when making data centre investments – whether they’ll have sufficient runway to scale for the data demands that will impact them over time.

“They need expert colocation partners that understand not just capacity, but the related security, compliance, and sovereignty considerations. This investment is a testament to our ability to be that trusted partner.”

The projects were completed within six months and came ahead of the construction of Macquarie’s largest data centre, IC3 Super West.

Macquarie’s parent company also rebranded from Macquarie Telecom Group to Macquarie Technology Group earlier this month.