Cadmus, DocSmart rep A/NZ with M-Files Global Partner Award wins

Cadmus Consulting and DocSmart Solutions have represented Australia and New Zealand, respectively, by winning accolades at document management platform vendor M-Files’ global partner awards for 2022.

Among the 15 honours handed out, the two partners won awards for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in their categories – Cadmus took out the APAC Partner of the Year 2022 award, while DocSmart won the APAC Best Marketing Performance 2022 award.

Cadmus has been a partner since 2017 and received its award for consistent year-on-year growth, with M-Files claiming the consultancy has earned annual return growth of 58 per cent and 67 per cent over the last two years respectively.

“This is an incredible achievement for the Cadmus Consulting team. As a first-time winner of this award, Cadmus Consulting is thrilled to receive this recognition from M-Files as a valued partner and looks forward to continuing the partnership for years to come,” said Greg Brown, founder and managing director of Cadmus Consulting. “Cadmus Consulting has achieved this growth through the innovation and drive for continuous improvement that M-Files brings to its user community.”

DocSmart meanwhile has been an M-Files partner since 2012 and has received awards at the vendor’s global partner conference numerous times.

“It’s an honour for DocSmart Solutions to receive the APAC Best Marketing Performance award from M-Files at this year’s Global Partner Conference,” said Treve Clayton, owner of DocSmart. “It’s a testament to the two companies' continued, long-term partnership, and the value that each organisation brings to the engagement.”

Chris Smith, M-Files’ senior manager for APAC partner sales, added that both Cadmus and DocSmart have achieved “incredible performance in recent years.

“Technology moves quickly, especially in the modern, hybrid working world and it’s essential for organisations like M-Files to have trusted partners to support its continued growth and engagement with customers,” he said.