Probax eyes Singapore for regional office launch

Sam Meegahage (Probax) Credit: Probax

Perth-founded Probax has its eyes set on expanding abroad, with a goal of opening a regional office in Singapore in the future.



Speaking to ARN during Veeam Software’s VeeamON 2023 conference, Probax COO Sam Meegahage said the vendor is in talks with Veeam about the managed service provider (MSP) data protection and disaster recovery vendor's plans to expand to Singapore.

This, he said, is so the Veeam partner can cater to an already established client base in the country. Additionally, the vendor also has a point of presence in Singapore.

Ultimately, Meegahage said the vendor “will have staff on the ground in Singapore at some point”.



Powering its existing presence in the country has been made possible in part with vendors Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Wasabi Technologies.

“We made a conscious decision a few years ago to no longer invest in our own infrastructure and to leverage public cloud wherever we can,” Meegahage said. “So, we heavily partner with AWS, as well as Wasabi and a few others; AWS and Wasabi are definitely our biggest partners.

“That allows us to be super flexible, and we can spin up new regions within a few days. We did that for Singapore, because we had enough demand there to do it.”

He explained that when he joined the business in 2017, his goal was to “really … expand the business”.

“Six months later, we started operations in North America and we've slowly begun increasing our presence in America,” he said. “We now have 15 staff in the US, which is slightly larger than our Australian team. it's a bigger operation; there's more land to cover.”

Before the US expansion, the was focused on the Australian market. However, the business has since expanded through to the east coast of Australia, as well as working with partners in Singapore and New Zealand.

“They will probably be our continued regions of focus,” Meegahage said. “We do see opportunities arise in other regions, like Europe for example. It's not a focus area; we won't say no to business if it's significant, but really, our focus is to continue expanding our current regions that we're working in.”

Probax working with Veeam on its global expansion efforts follows its recognition by the software vendor numerous times, with it being awarded a Veeam Innovation Award for 2023 last month, as well as being crowned Veeam Cloud and Service Provider Partner of the Year for Australia in 2020.

Sasha Karen travelled to VeeamON 2023 and interviewed Probax as a guest of Veeam.