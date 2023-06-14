Pax8 adds Valimail to APAC marketplace

Sophie Merrifield (Pax8) Credit: Supplied

Email cyber security provider Valimail has joined forces with Pax8 for Asia Pacific distribution.

The deal will see Valimail join Pax8’s marketplace for managed service providers (MSPs) across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Founded in 2015, Valimail provides email authentication, specialising in anti-phishing and email fraud protection.

“The partnership between Valimail and Pax8 brings together the cutting-edge technology and expertise of Valimail in email authentication and anti-phishing offerings to our partners,” said Sophie Merrifield, CVP of Vendor Operations at Pax8.

"By joining forces, Pax8 and Valimail will empower MSPs to strengthen the security of their customers' email systems, safeguard their brand reputation, secure sensitive information, and enable seamless and secure communications. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to providing comprehensive and effective cybersecurity solutions to our partners, further reinforcing their ability to proactively protect and serve their customers."

APAC MSPs will now gain access to Valimail’s threat intelligence, which is claimed to be used by 30,000 customers worldwide.

“The Pax8 project is an instantiation of the API-first approach powering our ecosystem strategy. This partnership allows us to leverage the benefits of scale, automation, efficiency, and frictionless transactions unlocked by the Pax8 Marketplace,” added Surja Chatterjea, director of technical alliances at Valimail.

Pax8 also recently bolstered its security portfolio with Keeper Security and CrowdStrike.

