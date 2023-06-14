Devicie promotes COO Shane Harding to CEO

Shane Harding (Devicie) Credit: Devicie

Automation software-as-a-service vendor Devicie has promoted its chief operating officer, Shane Harding, to the role of CEO.



After joining the business seven months ago, Harding takes over from founder Martin McGregor, who had been CEO since he cofounded the business in 2019.

Prior to his time at Devicie, Harding was operating in an advisory capacity at a number of companies, including Techstars and CyRise. His last chief role was chief strategy officer at Australian Life Tech, which he held for over two years to November 2022.

He has also worked at Oneflare, MYOB, Future Capital Development Fund, Unusual Square Marketing, Barclays Capital and Deloitte Australia.

As a result of Harding’s promotion, McGregor will transition to executive chairperson on the company’s board, with the two moves being part of a “multi-year succession plan to ensure Devicie has the right mix of proven operators who’ve scaled businesses before, and technical innovators who see and solve problems in a unique way,” the company claimed.

Credit: Devicie Martin McGregor (Devicie)

“Working with Shane has allowed me to see how someone experienced, who’s at the top of their game, sets foundations for fast-growth and scales an organisation quickly whilst retaining quality, a great culture and a product our customers love,” McGregor said.



“Being able to have senior leaders transition roles easily is a testament to the strength of our executive team. We work together fantastically. We listen to each other. There’s no ego in it, it’s the best idea wins. There’s a lot of trust between us, so as an executive team we’re going to shift and do whatever we need to make our mission successful.”

While Harding has moved from COO to CEO, he said to ARN that there aren’t any plans to refill his former position at this time.

“We're currently hiring for a number of roles to drive fast growth, but don't have plans to fill the COO role in the short term,” Harding added.