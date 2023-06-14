Menu
DigiCert drives channel play with new A/NZ partner programme

Shifts go-to-market strategy as the "attack surface" becomes more complex.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Armando Dacal (DigiCert)

Credit: Supplied

Digital trust vendor DigiCert has unveiled a new 'unified partner programme' in Australia and New Zealand.

The programme comes as DigiCert looks to deepen its local channel play in a “channel-central market”, said Armando Dacal, group vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan at DigiCert.

Dacal says that as the “attack surface” continues to expand and become more complex, with organisations having a larger number of vulnerable devices across out-of-office environments, engaging with partners is more important than ever.

“Largely the technology we cover has not been serviced by partners traditionally, and we’re really opening it up now as a company to help partners really drive that,” he said.

“We’ve gone from a place where it’s been traditionally enterprise-centric… as a technology provider, we now need a very different go-to-market where we need to cover those traditional enterprise use cases, but we need partners that can address the variety of challenges that our customers have.

“We’re in a pretty significant transition for our business where we’re looking to onboard partners across both Australia and New Zealand.”

Key programme features include expanded portfolio opportunity, sell and refer motions and margin benefits, enablement support, and ‘quick-start activation’.

There is also a partner portal that gives access to marketing and sales tools and an asset library with campaign, event, and presentation resources in eight languages.

Partners that already operate within cyber security could find that DigiCert’s zero trust solutions act as a worthwhile add-on to their offerings, Dacal said.

Christophe Bodin, DigiCert chief revenue officer, added “with our new partner program, we’re providing our partners access to our expanded portfolio of leading digital trust solutions plus the tools and resources they need to expand their offerings and better serve their customers.”


