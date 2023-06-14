Menu
Optus to create ‘office in a box’ for NSW National Parks

Streamlined hardware solution will offer office connectivity within regional NSW.

Credit: NSW Telco Authority

Optus has scored a gig to trial an ‘office in a box' connectivity solution for NSW National Parks. 

The Australian telecommunications provider collaborated with NSW National Parks, which sits within NSW Department of Planning and Environment, to develop hardware solution which allows staff to access essential office software tools and applications. 

The first trial took place in NSW Bents Basin State Conservation Area and is designed to “enable seamless connectivity within the office environment” for office staff. 

According to a LinkedIn post from the NSW Telco Authority, the solution facilitates the use of essential office tools such as Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook. 

The trials underway aim to create a functional office setup for staff within the State Conservation Area, a protected conservation reserve. 

It is hoped the trial will enable NSW National Parks to “unlock the full potential of the office in a box” solution. 

“These experiments aim to address the connectivity divide in regional NSW by identifying regional digital challenges that can be resolved through emerging technologies and place-based solutions,” NSW Telco Authority added in the post. 

The project comes after trials commenced last month for NSW Telco Authority’s Next Generation Digital Connectivity initiative to find solutions for specific connectivity challenges. 

Earlier this year, the Telco Authority announced it was pumping $3.5 million into the initiative, which builds recovery assistance points for people affected by disasters, enhances technology and keeps communities connected, is now undergoing a trial of different connectivity solutions for emergency services, government agencies and communities. 

In September last year, the NSW Telco Authority awarded Wireless Innovations, Av-Comm, Vocus, Optus and Field Solutions Group contracts to oversee and deploy the connectivity trials. 

Last year, the NSW Telco Authority unveiled the state’s telecommunications plans, focusing on critical communications in public services, government agencies and digital government for broader social and commercial purposes.



