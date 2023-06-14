Deloitte builds Ceridian expertise with Enforce Consulting's local team

Credit: Deloitte

The Australian team from Ceridian cloud technology partner, Enforce Consulting has joined Deloitte.

The move will help the consulting firm grow its human capital and payroll management offerings via Ceridian’s Dayforce platform.

Enforce has been a Ceridian consulting partner in North America since 2016 and expanded its operations into Australia in 2018, becoming Ceridian’s first partner on local shores.

A 12-strong team will make the move, and local practice leader Gordon Turnbull will become a Deloitte Consulting principal.

“Enforce Consulting was the first Ceridian partner in the Australian market, and the team is highly credentialed in working with clients to implement high value, end-to-end tech-enabled HR digital transformation across the entire Dayforce product suite,” Deloitte Human Capital Consulting partner and Ceridian alliance lead, Glen Detering, said.

“The arrival of Gordon and the Enforce Consulting team will add to Deloitte’s Ceridian implementation capability and add yet another layer to our differentiated client offerings across multiple technology providers, platforms and solutions.

“The nature of modern work – where and how we do it – has shifted dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. And the transition is challenging for employers on multiple fronts.

“Shifting dynamics and disruptions are demanding agility, and the right technology solutions and supports are critical in managing business needs, employee expectations and compliance requirements.”

The Enforce Consulting team will formally join Deloitte on 19 June. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Turnbull added it will bring a wealth of deep expertise, knowledge and best practice to Deloitte, ensuring the best implementation experience for clients, while maximising their investment in Dayforce.

“Enforce has been committed to customer success and high NPS, which aligns with Deloitte’s commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to clients,” Turnbull said. “Our culture and values are also closely aligned, which makes this an exciting move for the team and for me."

In February, Deloitte ramped up its data capabilities by adding talent from Brisbane-based technology consultancy Glass to its Queensland professional services team.





