Royal Far West taps Tecala for tech refit

Thomas Pinn (Royal Far West) Credit: Royal Far West

National charity Royal Far West has tapped Tecala to provide managed services as it undergoes technological change.



Royal Far West was established in 1924 and focuses on supporting the health of regional children with complex behavioural and mental health needs. Based in Sydney, the charity operates remotely by either community visits or telecare using 140 clinicians and 100 associated staff.

After launching a request for a managed service provider (MSP), Tecala beat nine others to supply a range of new services and upgrades to the charity.

According to Tecala, its proposed tech stack and contractual model helped it stand out among its competitors.

Previously, reimaging laptops used by staff was a "full-time job" for Royal Far West. However, provisioning is now automated via Microsoft Modern Management, including InTune, which makes the process “how it should be”, according to Royal Far West ICT director Thomas Pinn.

Tecala claimed this has allowed the charity’s tech team to deal with more difficult issues.

“There’s a saving of over 30 hours a week on manual laptop management tasks and on the resolution of more advanced IT requests,” Pinn said.

Prior to Tecala’s involvement, Royal Far West’s support functions didn’t work effectively, the MSP claimed, with its level 1 service desk offshored and generic “with less than satisfactory resolutions”, while level 2/3 escalation was saved for the charity’s internal ICT team.

Royal Far West was also migrated to Azure, as opposed to its previous private cloud setup. The charity is also taking up more Microsoft-based solutions, like OneDrive and SharePoint as a replacement of share drives. It also is now using Microsoft Teams to replace a number of collaboration platforms and an old softphone.

“Compared to other healthcare providers we are well advanced with cloud, using the whole Microsoft stack. Tecala is an important partner securing and managing the day-to-day operations,” Pinn said.

Additionally, its secure remote access services have been upgraded to Netskope Private Access and Secure Web Gateway, which is used to set up machines and manage them remotely.

“My laptop is secure; my connection is secured to key systems. It’s automatic and all happens in the background,” Pinn added.

Tecala's work with Royal Far West comes months after it received $18 million from investment firm Armitage Associates In November last year in order to chart a major nationwide expansion.