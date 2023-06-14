archTIS granted $241,200 contract with Babcock Australia

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has been awarded a $241,200 contract with defence firm Babcock Australia.

The contract will cover its Kojensi product, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to share and collaborate with sensitive and classified information between government agencies and their suppliers.

According to archTIS, $78,000 of the contract figure will be annual recurring licensing revenue (ARR) across an initial 100 users.

There will also be the ability to purchase additional licenses during the contract period. The contract term runs until 24 May 2026.

“Babcock Australia is a well-recognised global defence prime and their selection of Kojensi validates the value it offers to quickly deploy a secure platform for sensitive information exchange,” said Daniel Lai, archTIS managing director.

“It is an important milestone in our continued drive to make Kojensi the preferred platform for the secure sharing and collaboration of classified information between partners across defence and the supply chain.”

Babcock employs 1,600 people in Australia and New Zealand and will use Kojensi for its extranet service to share information securely across their supply chain and with their clients.

“Babcock Australia is pleased to enter into a relationship with archTIS for Kojensi services,” said James Inge, head of IT Babcock Australasia. “We went through a rigorous process to evaluate a platform that not only met our user’s requirements but our stringent security requirements ... ticked all the boxes for us.”

Last month, the company announced it had won a “milestone” move into Europe by signing a $353,332 contract with DHL Information Services Europe over three years.

At the end of last year, archTIS announced it had raised $3.5 million to grow Kojensi in the United States.







