Kasna migrates UniSuper to Google Cloud

Alister Dias (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

IT service provider Kasna is migrating UniSuper to Google Cloud, ditching its VMware-based hardware.

The Australian superannuation fund tapped the Mantel Group-owned provider and consultancy to move its on-premises workloads to Google Cloud.

The “rapid shift” migration will see Kasna leverage the Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).

“With Google Cloud VMware Engine, migrating to the cloud is streamlined and extremely easy,” said Sam Cooper, head of architecture at UniSuper. “It’s all about efficiencies that help us deliver highly competitive fees for our members.”

Google Cloud claimed the infrastructure could be “easily migrated from the VMware environments with GCVE.

In addition, it said the migration would take place with “minimal effort and disruption [and] will enable greater scale and agility, driving operational efficiencies”.

“UniSuper is accelerating toward unleashing the true potential of a cloud-first strategy,” said Alister Dias, vice president of Google Cloud in Australia and New Zealand. “This commitment to digital transformation will help UniSuper to not only serve its customers more effectively, but also scale its business more quickly than ever before.”

Google Cloud said it was also providing training and enablement to UniSuper employees. The project is due for completion in September.

Founded in 2019, Kasna is one of several brands underpinning the Mantel Group, which also includes DigIO, Eliiza, Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo.