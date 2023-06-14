NSW Telco Authority hunts for mobile broadband suppliers

To add to the mix of operational telco and radio comms.

The NSW Telco Authority is searching for mobile broadband suppliers for public sector networks.

The state government agency is looking to add potential suppliers to its Operational Telecommunications Equipment, Infrastructure and Services Scheme (SCM0053) that have suitable capabilities, capacity and experience to provide equipment, infrastructure and services related to mobile broadband.

The scheme, a mandatory whole of NSW government procurement arrangement implemented in 2013, covers the provision of operational telecommunications and radio communications equipment, infrastructure and services.

“Due to evolving requirements from government agencies and other eligible customers, the scope for the scheme is now expanded to include mobile broadband equipment, infrastructure and services,” the state government said In a listing on the NSW government’s eTendering website.

“For new suppliers to supply the new subcategories through the scheme, there is a need to apply to become a registered or prequalified supplier.”

The government said its search is focused on the expression of interest for pre-qualification, with a selective or invited request for tender (RFT) round potentially coming afterwards.

Interested parties have until 2 December to make a submission to the expression of interest. However, the scheme will remain open for new applications or amendments to existing applicants.

The NSW government’s focus on mobile broadband is in line with previous decisions over the last 12 months to modernise its connectivity options.

In July last year, the Authority highlighted its need for help to roll out the Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) network for emergency services, which was in a proof-of-concept phase that was scheduled to end in August 2022.

Before the end of that phase, however, the Authority issued a request for information (RFI) with the intention of informing the market on the latest status of the PSMB. It sought further market intelligence to inform NSW and the National PSMB program.

Additionally, the agency revealed its Regional Digital Connectivity program in October 2022, which aims to improve access to mobile, internet and digital services.