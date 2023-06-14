Menu
Aussie Broadband to acquire 15K customers from Uniti Group

Representing “modest” customer growth for Aussie Broadband.

Aussie Broadband manging director Phillip Britt

Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband is to acquire approximately 15,000 customers on National Broadband Network (NBN) plans from Uniti Group to leverage ongoing network investments and cost efficiencies.

Uniti announced the deal on 31 May across its websites for Uniti Wireless, Harbour ISP and FuzeNet. The deal has been in the works for some time, as ARN understands Aussie Broadband was approached by Uniti earlier this year to potentially acquire its customer base.

While financial details of the deal were not published, the acquisition represents “modest” customer growth for Aussie Broadband yet is less than the number of customers the telco onboards each month, it claimed.

“This acquisition, albeit small, further leverages our ongoing network investments and associated cost efficiencies,” an Aussie Broadband spokesperson said to ARN.

The migration is expected to last from 12 June to 15 July, with Aussie Broadband stating that it will honour the acquired customers’ existing plans, including time-limited discounts and promotions.

Uniti has been contacted for comment.

This is the latest customer acquisition from a business under Uniti Group, following Harbour ISP selling off 6,200 satellite customers to SkyMesh in December last year.

Earlier that year, in April, Uniti entered into a scheme of implementation deed with the Morrison/Brookfield Consortium (MBC BidCo) as part of takeover talks to the tune of $3.62 billion.

It was then delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in August.


