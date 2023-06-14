Global One and Insentra migrates Grampians Health to Microsoft 365

Aims to provide single entity view across all Grampians Health sites.

Ballarat Health Services part of Grampians Health Credit: Ballarat Heath Services

Melbourne-based IT services provider Global One has partnered with Insentra to deliver a Microsoft migration to Grampians Health.

As part of the project, Global One and the channel-only services provider will provide domain consolidation, Microsoft Office 365 implementation and discovery workshops.

Grampians Health formed from Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Health, Wimmera Health Care Group and Ballarat Health Services in 2021.

The project will focus on helping Grampians Health migrate from four separate health services into a single one.

It will also cover designing and implementing the target state Microsoft 365 tenant and associated workloads and defining a new information architecture and data model.

This will provide Grampians Health with a single entity view across all their sites and discover untapped opportunities for process automation and low code application opportunities, Global One claimed.

"We are thrilled to be working with Grampians Health, and our partner Insentra," said John Kara, founder and principal of Global One. "Our team is excited and committed to be involved in this project and will work closely with the Grampians Health as they continue to provide exceptional care as they go through their digital transformation journey."

The project started in January 2023 and is on track for completion in November 2023.

Global One and Insentra have previously partnered to deliver technology projects for healthcare providers across Australia.

Ronnie Altit, CEO of Insentra called the project a “testimony to [Insentra’s] partner-obsessed model” and is “a further endorsement of our proven track record working in healthcare, and we look forward to working with our partner global one to deliver for Grampians Health."