Pax8 inks CrowdStrike alliance

Available on the Pax8 Marketplace later this year.

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security vendor CrowdStrike has inked a new alliance with Pax8, tapping into its managed services provider (MSP) network. 

The new deal will mean MSPs can access bundled product offerings of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform that will be available on the Pax8 Marketplace later this year.

 “As the cyber security landscape becomes increasingly complex, Pax8 realises the continuous demand of our partners for security solutions that can be integrated into their cloud offerings. By teaming up with CrowdStrike, MSPs will stay ahead of evolving threats, delivering value to their customers through the XDR [extended detection and response] platform,” Pax8 CEO John Street said. 

As a result, Pax8 joins Nextgen Group in CrowdStrike's distribution circuit.

“Pax8 and CrowdStrike have a shared appreciation for the critical role MSPs play in protecting businesses of all sizes and helping IT and security teams close the skills gap to take on modern adversaries,” CrowdStrike CEO and co-founder George Kurtz said. 

 “MSPs will be able to instantly deploy CrowdStrike – without a reboot – and take advantage of consolidated billing and provisioning automation.”

According to Pax8, the CrowdStrike deal represents a “significant milestone in Pax8's efforts to expand its global market presence and offer security solutions to partners”.

“With our combined strengths, we are well-positioned to drive advancements and provide unparalleled value in the realm of cyber security within the channel. The palpable excitement surrounding this partnership reflects the shared anticipation of the opportunities it will bring to both companies," Street added.

In April, CrowdStrike released its then-new XDR capabilities within its Falcon platform to secure extended internet of things (XIoT) assets including IoT, industrial IoT, operational technology and medical devices. 

The Falcon platform delivers tailored threat prevention, rapid patch management and interoperability across XIoT assets to help customers secure their organisation with the same platform across IoT, IT endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data, CrowdStrike said at the time.


