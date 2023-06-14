Ingram Micro earns Cisco sustainability specialisation

Claims to be the first in APJC to earn the specialisation.

Credit: Dreamstime

Ingram Micro has earned Cisco’s Environmental Sustainability Specialisation through the vendor’s partner program, allowing it to help other Cisco partners to also achieve proficiency.



By taking on the specialisation, partners gain a Cisco Takeback incentive of up to 7 per cent as an additional discount and free takeback services for all displaced customer hardware on registered takeback deals.

Ingram Micro claimed it is the first distributor in the whole Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China (APJC) region to have earned the specialisation.

Credit: Ingram Micro Hope McGarry (Ingram Micro)

“Just like Cisco, Ingram Micro believes that sustainability is crucial for enabling an inclusive future for everyone,” said Hope McGarry, director of Advanced Solutions Group, speciality and commercial at Ingram Micro.



“In the current business environment, it comes as no surprise that our partners and customers also recognise its significance. Apart from benefiting the planet, attaining greater levels of sustainability can yield concrete outcomes for our partners such as heightened sales, enhanced brand reputation and reduced energy expenses.”

To earn the certification, Ingram Micro had to complete courses on environmental sustainability practices, as well as a number of commitments around educating and helping partners and customers on their own sustainability efforts.

Other commitments include supporting employees with volunteer work for non-profits and Cisco’s own environmental sustainability goals.

This is Ingram Micro’s latest vendor specialisation, coming months after it gained Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Migration Competency status in March and claimed at the time to be the first global distributor to achieve it.