Menu
HAT sweeps up A/NZ distribution for Lansweeper

HAT sweeps up A/NZ distribution for Lansweeper

The sole distributor for Lansweeper in A/NZ.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Josh Gammer (HAT Distribution)

Josh Gammer (HAT Distribution)

Credit: HAT Distribution

HAT Distribution has scored the distribution rights for Belgium-based IT asset intelligence software vendor Lansweeper in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

ARN understands this deal marks HAT as the sole distributor for Lansweeper within the A/NZ region, with the vendor not looking to add any others for the foreseeable future.

Lansweeper’s technology searches assets in a system, utilising what it refers to as an “advanced discovery engine” to locate IT, operational technology and virtual cloud assets, in addition to shadow IT and forgotten and idle devices.

According to HAT, the deal coincides with Lansweeper’s moves to expand its channel ecosystem globally, with it particularly looking at distribution partners to achieve this growth.

Josh Gammer, general manager at the distributor, said the deal complements HAT's portfolio.

“Today’s IT departments are under tremendous pressure to track, manage and maintain expanding and increasingly dispersed IT infrastructures to support new hybrid work environments and cybersecurity resilience,” he said.

“As the IT estate becomes more diverse and complex, we look forward to working with Lansweeper and our dedicated channel partners across the region to support organisations in elevating their asset discovery, management and helping to drive informed IT processes.” 

HAT also claims that it is the exclusive A/NZ distributor for Paessler monitoring solutions, with the partnership between these two companies starting back in January 2021.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HAT DistributionLansweeper

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 