Seisma Group acquires Microsoft partner Data Addiction

Will help Data Addiction “accelerate growth in Microsoft” and beyond Sydney.

Robert Hogeland (Seisma)

Credit: Seisma

IT professional services company Seisma has bought Sydney-based Microsoft specialist Data Addiction. 

According to Seisma, the move enhances its capabilities in data and artificial intelligence, enabling it to offer “end-to-end solutions” to its customers. 

It will also gain access to Data Addiction’s team of data scientists, engineers and consultants, as well as its portfolio of data and artificial intelligence (AI) services. 

Data Addiction managing director Ben Johnson said the acquisition will help it “accelerate growth in Microsoft” as well as beyond Sydney. 

Founded in 2018, Data Addiction offers Dynamics 365, Azure migrations and managed services. It has carried out projects for the likes of Tipple, Lifeline and Hornsby Shire Council

Seisma CEO Robert Hogeland said the acquisition "aligns perfectly with our strategy of offering comprehensive IT solutions to our clients”. 

“We look forward to leveraging Data Addiction's expertise to help our clients unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their digital transformation journey," he said.

Based in Melbourne, Seisma was bought by IT services company PS&C in a deal worth between $11.2 million to $13.7 million back in 2018. However, following a difficult 2019 financial year, when PS&C made a $53 million loss, the company decided to sell Seisma for $21 million in 2020. 

Following this, Seisma was bought by private equity firm Liverpool Partners in October and subsequently went on the acquire cloud migration specialists coIB. 

In 2021, it bought Australian Salesforce partner Smartapps and then New Zealand's Fronde Systems last year.  


