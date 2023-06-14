Menu
Accenture acquires Bourne Digital

Looks to expand SAP expertise.

Matt Coates (Accenture) Peter Burns (Accenture), Selim Ahmed (Bourne Digital)

Credit: Accenture

Accenture has made another foray into Australia’s SAP scene with the acquisition of Melbourne’s Bourne Digital. 

The integrator paid an unspecified sum for the consultancy, which specialises in SAP implementations for customers in FMCG, financial services, resources, health and travel industries. 

According to Accenture, the acquisition will help expand its SAP digital and design capabilities in Australia. Three years ago, Accenture acquired SAP partner Zag for a reported $45 million. 

“Joining forces with Accenture gives us the opportunity to scale to meet the emerging needs of SAP customers and address the increasing demand for SAP Business Technology Platform services globally,” said Selim Ahmed, Bourne Digital CEO. 

“It will provide our experienced professionals -- with their design DNA and deep SAP skills -- with new development opportunities and career growth while helping Accenture further strengthen its leadership position in Australia.”  

Founded in 2015, Bourne Digital is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and has offices in Sydney and Brisbane and specialises in SAP solutions. 

It has been in the SAP AppHaus Network since December 2018 and was the first SAP partner in Australia to run an SAP AppHaus – a space that brings together creative and technical experts to work on SAP systems.  

It recently created an SAP self-service portal for elderly people and their families to manage their home care needs on behalf of the start-up HomeMade.

Bourne’s 66 employees will join the Accenture SAP Business Group in Australia.  

“Accenture’s deep heritage and experience in large scale technology transformation projects and Bourne Digital’s top talent and user-led design capabilities make a powerful combination in the Australian market,” said Peter Burns, Accenture Australia and New Zealand lead.  


Tags accentureBourne Digita;

