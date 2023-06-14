Acer bags $15M QLD Education deal

Gaba Cheng (Acer) Credit: Acer

Acer Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) has won a $15-million contract to supply 12,000 devices for teachers over the next 12 months.

Under the Computers for Teachers program (CFT), Acer will deliver its Travelmate Spin P4 notebooks issued to Queensland teachers for the second consecutive year.

Acer has been on the supplier panel to the Department of Education Queensland for the supply of notebooks, desktops and monitors to students across the state’s public schools for some time, being included within the contract as far back as 2007.

Gaba Cheng, Acer A/NZ managing director, said the contract will build on its existing relationship with the Department.

"It is a privilege to be able to deliver our market-leading products to many of the state’s educators, with reliable laptops being a fundamental tool for teachers,” he said.

Cheng added that the contract would be serviced from its local delivery centre.

In March, Acer A/NZ unveiled a new business structure and several senior management appointments, with the local business featuring three business units – Commercial, Retail and Distribution.

These appointments included: Cameron Anderson as general manager for Acer Australia commercial business and Acer New Zealand; Anna Viengkham as national retail business manager for the retail business unit; and Ali Lokhandwala as channel sales manager to lead its efforts surrounding channel and distribution.

Last year, the operational review saw Oceania managing director Darren Simmons depart the personal computer vendor after more than two decades.

His departure was followed by the vendor’s head of channel sales Greg Mikaelian, with Cheng subsequently taking over his role.