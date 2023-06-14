Netskope picks up ex-Cisco Luke Healey for public sector sales

Luke Healey (Netskope) Credit: Netskope

Netskope has picked up former long-time Cisco account director Luke Healey to lead its public sector sales team in Australia.



Having been in the role of regional sales manager for the last two months, Healey was hired to lead Netskope Australia’s sales for state government agencies and subagencies, initially focusing on NSW.

He comes from a five-month stint at Salesforce as an account executive for MuleSoft public sector. Before this, however, he worked at Cisco for over 19 years in total, with nearly 10 of these as an account director for the NSW public sector.

“There are still many on-premise systems across state agencies,” Healey said. “But with the government’s cloud-first policy, over the coming months we will see a major migration of these systems to the cloud and cyber security is a huge priority.”

In addition, he has also worked at IBM, Dimension Data and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Tony Burnside, Netskope’s Asia Pacific (APAC) VP, said the hiring of Healey represented the security cloud vendor’s focus on all levels of government.

“We are doing great work with key federal government agencies already and we are bringing him to replicate this with state and local entities and broadly help reinforce the cyber resilience and performance of our governing entities across the country,” he said.

Healey’s appointment marks the latest addition to Netskope’s APAC team of senior specialists over the last three years, joining the likes of Daniel Fouladi in early 2023 as regional sales manager telco and service provider for APAC and Matt Paull as vice president of channels and alliances for APAC and Japan in late 2021.