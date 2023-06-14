Menu
Netskope picks up ex-Cisco Luke Healey for public sector sales

Netskope picks up ex-Cisco Luke Healey for public sector sales

Initially focusing on NSW.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Luke Healey (Netskope)

Luke Healey (Netskope)

Credit: Netskope

Netskope has picked up former long-time Cisco account director Luke Healey to lead its public sector sales team in Australia.

Having been in the role of regional sales manager for the last two months, Healey was hired to lead Netskope Australia’s sales for state government agencies and subagencies, initially focusing on NSW.

He comes from a five-month stint at Salesforce as an account executive for MuleSoft public sector. Before this, however, he worked at Cisco for over 19 years in total, with nearly 10 of these as an account director for the NSW public sector.

“There are still many on-premise systems across state agencies,” Healey said. “But with the government’s cloud-first policy, over the coming months we will see a major migration of these systems to the cloud and cyber security is a huge priority.”

In addition, he has also worked at IBM, Dimension Data and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

Tony Burnside, Netskope’s Asia Pacific (APAC) VP, said the hiring of Healey represented the security cloud vendor’s focus on all levels of government.

“We are doing great work with key federal government agencies already and we are bringing him to replicate this with state and local entities and broadly help reinforce the cyber resilience and performance of our governing entities across the country,” he said.

Healey’s appointment marks the latest addition to Netskope’s APAC team of senior specialists over the last three years, joining the likes of Daniel Fouladi in early 2023 as regional sales manager telco and service provider for APAC and Matt Paull as vice president of channels and alliances for APAC and Japan in late 2021


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags netskope

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 