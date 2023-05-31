Excite IT pairs up with Trend Micro

Credit: Supplied

Excite IT has signed a partnership agreement with Trend Micro to manage its Australian managed detection and response service.

The Cipherpoint-owned managed IT and security services company will have the opportunity to manage 700 managed enterprise clients who are “showing strong interest in security operations centre as-a-service.

The agreement with TrendMicro is for an initial three-year term. According to publicly listed Cipherpoint, Trend Micro and Excite IT are in the final stages of deploying and testing the new services and will be onboarding the first customer in June.

Cipherpoint claimed the deal holds the potential for substantial revenue for the managed services provider.

Credit: Supplied Bryan Saba (Cipherpoint, Excite IT)

“The opportunity to partner with Trend Micro opens up a whole new set of opportunities for the Group,” said Cipherpoint CEO and Excite IT managing director Bryan Saba.

“Not only will we help provide the SOC component of their managed services in the region but we will be able to offer a range of other services including advisory and remediation services.”



Trend Micro vice president for Australia and New Zealand Ashley Watkins said the company has experienced “massive growth in [its] security platform”.

“Having the ability to provide a local managed SOC capability on top of the platform to incorporate the client's other security products completes this offering perfectly, making us so excited and confident to be working with Cipherpoint to provide this service,” he added.

Cipherpoint acquired Excite IT for $3.25 million in July last year, which saw Saba join the Cipherpoint leadership team as managing director and CEO of the parent entity.