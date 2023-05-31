Menu
Avocado scores multi-million gig with TfNSW

Will manage Splunk, Dynatrace and AIrlock Digital.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
L-R: Gerardo Barranquero, Mohit Dewan (Avocado Consulting)

Credit: Avocado Consulting)

Avocado Consulting has won a bumper managed services contract with Transport for NSW for the next five years. 

Led by Mohit Dewan, Avocado practice manager, the Sydney-based company will provide application monitoring across four cluster agencies and three technology suites in a “multi-million dollar” contract. 

The monitoring suites to be managed include data platform Splunk, software intelligence platform Dynatrace and cyber security vendor Airlock Digital and will cover the cluster of Transport for NSW, Sydney Trains, Sydney Metro and NSW Trains. 

Gerardo Barranquero, CEO of Avocado, said the company had competed against global top-tier MSPs in an open tender. 

“Application monitoring under managed service agreements is increasingly popular with clients like TfNSW,” he said. “Avocado's injection of expertise helps clients overcome the challenges they face in complex IT environments and deliver consistent and valued customer experiences.”

Barranquero added that Avocado today is a different company from the one that started in 2004 that tested software. 

“Today, our best practice managed service solutions reflect the changes in work practices, methodology, technology and tools needed to meet the demands of the current IT landscape,” he added.

Earlier this week, TfNSW launched a tender to find partners for a customer communications-as-a-service (CaaS) solution – specifically a communications service provider (CSP), managed services provider (MSP) and a template communications management systems provider for three-year contracts. 

TfNSW also awarded a $20-million storage solutions contract to NetApp in March. Additionally, it awarded major contracts to Datcom covering end-user and network services in July and September last year, respectively.


Brand Post

