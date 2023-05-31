CyberCX partners with the AIDN for cyber security enhancement

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis Credit: Optus Business

CyberCX has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australian Industry and Defence Network (AIDN) to improve cyber security and protective security for the network’s members.

The AIDN is an industry body for small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing help with government and defence-related matters.

Through the MoU, both parties will set out to provide better support for AIDN members interested in being active in the defence supply chain by improving “the protective security policy landscape”.

The two sides will also provide cyber security solutions to protect AIDN members and advise on what the shifting geopolitical landscape means for members, specifically, pillar two of AUKUS.

Additionally, the MoU covers a refinement of pre-existing security policies and advocacy for change where policy has, in the eyes of the MoU participants, not kept pace with the evolving threat environment.

CyberCX announced the MoU signing on LinkedIn, claiming that it aligns with its own strategy.

“This partnership underscores CyberCX's commitment to safeguarding the future of Australia’s sovereign defence supply chain and will be welcome news for AIDN members who will now have priority access to best-in-breed cyber security services and solutions to help protect and grow their businesses, their people and Australia’s broader strategic interests,” the company said.

The cyber security firm’s interest in the shifting geopolitical landscape and pillar two of AUKUS comes less than a year after it voiced its interest in September in pursuing active growth within the UK and the US.

At the time, CyberCX executive director of cloud security and solutions Richard Tomkinson said the group was taking on an “extremely aggressive” growth strategy in the UK and the US, having more staff based in the two countries.

