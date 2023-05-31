Menu
CyberCX partners with the AIDN for cyber security enhancement

CyberCX partners with the AIDN for cyber security enhancement

To provide support for the network’s members.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis

Credit: Optus Business

CyberCX has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Australian Industry and Defence Network (AIDN) to improve cyber security and protective security for the network’s members.

The AIDN is an industry body for small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), providing help with government and defence-related matters.

Through the MoU, both parties will set out to provide better support for AIDN members interested in being active in the defence supply chain by improving “the protective security policy landscape”.

The two sides will also provide cyber security solutions to protect AIDN members and advise on what the shifting geopolitical landscape means for members, specifically, pillar two of AUKUS.

Additionally, the MoU covers a refinement of pre-existing security policies and advocacy for change where policy has, in the eyes of the MoU participants, not kept pace with the evolving threat environment.

CyberCX announced the MoU signing on LinkedIn, claiming that it aligns with its own strategy.

“This partnership underscores CyberCX's commitment to safeguarding the future of Australia’s sovereign defence supply chain and will be welcome news for AIDN members who will now have priority access to best-in-breed cyber security services and solutions to help protect and grow their businesses, their people and Australia’s broader strategic interests,” the company said. 

The cyber security firm’s interest in the shifting geopolitical landscape and pillar two of AUKUS comes less than a year after it voiced its interest in September in pursuing active growth within the UK and the US.

At the time, CyberCX executive director of cloud security and solutions Richard Tomkinson said the group was taking on an “extremely aggressive” growth strategy in the UK and the US, having more staff based in the two countries.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CyberCX

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 