NEC Australia and Western Syd Uni sign MoU

Both parties will undertake joint research and develop and pilot new technologies.

L-R: Jason Price, (NEC Australia), Jennifer Westacott (Western Sydney University), Barney Glover (Western Sydney University). Credit: NEC Australia

NEC Australia and Western Sydney University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for projects within the Western Sydney region.



Under the MoU, both sides of the agreement will undertake joint research and develop and pilot new technologies, as well as provide community engagement opportunities and shared advocacy.

Specifically, the MoU will cover the five key focus areas of urban transformation and smart city development, net zero cities and sustainability, cyber security, agritech and “the University’s factory of the future”.

Particular projects to be focused on through the MoU include a commitment to working in the Western Parkland City, the new Bradfield City Centre and Western Sydney International Airport.

NEC Australia CEO Jason Price said the MoU builds on an existing partnership between the two parties, which was established last year.

“Western Sydney presents an incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of smart city design in Australia,” he said.

“The MoU demonstrates the potential we see in Western Sydney and we look forward to exploring ways to incorporate innovative technology and research to shape a smarter, more sustainable and better-connected region.”

Meanwhile, chancellor of Western Sydney University Jennifer Westacatoo said that there is a “wealth of potential to be unlocked” through university-industry partnerships. Additionally, vice-chancellor and president of the University Barney Glover said the MoU would create opportunities for staff, researchers, students and the broader community.

NEC's partnership with Western Sydney University comes less than a year after it joined forces in August with Optus and BAI Communications Australia for the development of an Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) in NSW, which was led by the Department of Regional NSW