Qlik names Talend's Mark Fazackerley as A/NZ country manager

Follows Talend's acquisition by Qlik.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Mark Fazackerley (Qlik)

Credit: Mark Fazackerley

Software vendor Qlik has named Mark Fazackerley as its country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) following its acquisition of Talend. 

Fazackerley was previously the Asia and A/NZ vice president of Talend, which was acquired earlier this month by Qlik and replaces Paul Leahy, who was Qlik A/NZ country manager until October.

He spent two years at Talend and has also held senior roles at Hyperion, Oracle, Microfocus, Microstrategy and Blue Prism, among others. 

“Qlik's acquisition of Talend has opened up new avenues for innovation and growth and I am committed to helping our customers derive value from their data assets to drive successful outcomes for their organisation,” he said. 

“Alongside Qlik’s and Talend’s very talented A/NZ teams, we will keep building on our position as the leading data analytics and integration for Australia’s public and private sectors,” he added. “I believe there is a real need for greater data literacy and skills in Australia and New Zealand – from the classroom to the board room. And Qlik shares that passion.” 

Qlik APJ vice president Geoff Thomas said A/NZ was an “extremely strategic region” for the vendor. 

“Qlik and Talend share the same values and growth mindset, so this is a perfect fit,” he added. “I look forward to working with Mark to deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers in Australia and New Zealand.” 

It claims to count The Australian National University, ANZ Bank, NSW Health, Services Australia, NSW Department of Customer Service and Accent Retail among its regional customers.  

“The combined entity, under Fazackerley, will continue to serve existing customers, with a focus on driving revenue and joint customer success,” the company claimed. 

“Together, Qlik and Talend will be able to offer to bring together these two leading complementary product portfolios in Australia and New Zealand.” 


Tags talendQlik

