Snyk’s Shaun McLagan to lead DocuSign APJ

Shaun McLaglan (DocuSign) Credit: DocuSign

DocuSign has snagged former Snyk Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president Shaun McLaglan to lead the company’s business across the APJ region.



In his role of group VP and general manager for APJ, McLaglan will return to Sydney after operating in Singapore for the last seven years and will lead the global e-signature and digital transaction management (DTM) software provider’s growth strategy in APJ.

“We’re at an exciting phase for the region and I look forward to working closely with our team and customers to seize unique opportunities and drive continued growth,” McLagan said.

He comes after more than two years at Snyk, where he, according to DocuSign, developed and managed all aspects of its regional business.

McLaglan also has worked at Veeam Software, EMC both before and after it was acquired by Dell, CA Technologies and HP. Additionally, he also had a three-year stint as a member of TalentTrust’s board of directors.

Steve Shute, DocuSign president of worldwide field operations, said McLaglan stood out to the company “for his passion for the success of his customers, his commitment to the teams he works with, and his skill and focus on executing on a strategic vision”.