TfNSW scours partners for CaaS

Seeks CSP, MSP and communications management systems provider.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: TfNSW

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has launched a hunt for partners to help deliver and support a customer communications-as-a-service (CaaS) solution. 

The transport body is seeking a communications service provider (CSP), managed services provider (MSP) and a template communications management systems provider for three-year contracts. 

According to a request for tender, the contract will come with two extension options of one year each. Applicants can either submit tenders for one or two roles out of MSP, CSP and the communications management system.  

The MSP will offer fully outsourced support for the core function of all communications provided by TfNSW via mail, SMS and email including template management, data migration, regular upkeep and operational management. 

Meanwhile, the provider of the template communications management systems provider will provide a software solution with capabilities to manage the creation, upkeep, maintenance and storage of TfNSW customer communication templates.

The solution will need to populate the platform with dynamic content or data fields provided by TfNSW and provide a user interface with self-service and administrative controls. 

Lastly, the CSP will be responsible for the physical or digital production of TfNSW customer communications and delivery.

TfNSW said it seeks “flexible, innovative solutions and welcomes feedback and insights related to the [CaaS] solution”. 

The agency said it sends out around 15 million correspondences, including demerit point notices, vehicle/vessel registration, renewal notices and licence renewals. 

It also has approximately 500 templates that are generated from multiple technology platforms supported by multiple suppliers and delivered via the three communication channels. 

Earlier this year, TfNSW awarded a $20-million storage solutions contract to NetApp in March. Additionally, it also awarded major contracts to Datcom covering end-user and network services in July and September last year, respectively.


Tags TfNSW

