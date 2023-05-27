Sage Automation and Products for Industry secure Rockwell Automation allocades

First award highlighting partners for their sustainability and diversity efforts.

Australian partners Sage Automation and Products for Industry scored awards at the recent Rockwell Automation conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The awards recognised partners that had successfully executive innovative and ‘transformational’ solutions using technologies from Rockwell and its partners.



In its second instalment, this year’s awards also recognised organisations that showcased their commitment to sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Two partners from Australia clinched titles in the new categories – Sage Automation won the sustainability award and Products for Industry won the ecosystem award.

More than 350 partners from across APAC attended the annual conference, which included educational sessions and industry networking. Scott Wooldridge, Rockwell's president Asia Pacific opened the event, with the night ending with a gala dinner to announce the winners of the PartnerNetwork awards.

Rockwell has been increasing its investment in the region recently, with its latest move being the appointment of Mariya Prempeh as the new country manager for Singapore.

Prempeh reports to Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director for Southeast Asia, who believes Singapore is a leader in ASEAN for adopting automation and advanced technology, making it a critical piece in the vendor’s overall APAC strategy.

“Partners are critical to Rockwell Automation’s success and the quality of award submissions we received was truly impressive,” said Shovan Sengupta, regional vice president of market access, Asia Pacific at Rockwell Automation.

“I’d like to congratulate all who entered and especially the winners, who demonstrated innovation and dedication as they helped their customers to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience.”

