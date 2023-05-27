Menu
Experteq seals branding with Sydney CBD relocation

Experteq seals branding with Sydney CBD relocation

Claims it will promote a hybrid work strategy from its new central base.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Experteq

Cloud solutions and services provider Experteq has officially relocated its office to Sydney’s CBD as it marks one year since it rebranded from TAS. 

Previously based in North Sydney for five years, Experteq claimed it wanted to bring together "the strengths of the brands once known as TAS and Experteq". 

The company claimed it will promote a hybrid work strategy from its new central base. 

“We are excited about this latest development in our company’s evolution following our rebrand a year ago,” said Experteq CEO Shane Baker. “By moving to the CBD, we will be closer to several clients and partners and we look forward to being in the heart of the city’s emerging and thriving tech hub, which we think will only grow in the years to come as workplaces transition to hybrid models.” 

The company’s relocation comes amid the development of Sydney CBD, including the construction of the Atlassian tower, a A$546 million building and the flagship project in the NSW government-backed technology precinct Tech Central, located at Central Station.  

It also comes as a number of CEOs, most recently Commonwealth Bank’s, call on employees to return to the office full-time. 

“Here at Experteq we have embraced the new hybrid model and our new space provides our workforce with a central, collaborative, and productive workspace whilst still offering our team the flexibility in terms of both where they work but equally how they work best,” added Juliet Addis, Experteq CPO.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Experteq

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 