Experteq seals branding with Sydney CBD relocation

Claims it will promote a hybrid work strategy from its new central base.

Credit: Experteq

Cloud solutions and services provider Experteq has officially relocated its office to Sydney’s CBD as it marks one year since it rebranded from TAS.

Previously based in North Sydney for five years, Experteq claimed it wanted to bring together "the strengths of the brands once known as TAS and Experteq".

The company claimed it will promote a hybrid work strategy from its new central base.

“We are excited about this latest development in our company’s evolution following our rebrand a year ago,” said Experteq CEO Shane Baker. “By moving to the CBD, we will be closer to several clients and partners and we look forward to being in the heart of the city’s emerging and thriving tech hub, which we think will only grow in the years to come as workplaces transition to hybrid models.”

The company’s relocation comes amid the development of Sydney CBD, including the construction of the Atlassian tower, a A$546 million building and the flagship project in the NSW government-backed technology precinct Tech Central, located at Central Station.

It also comes as a number of CEOs, most recently Commonwealth Bank’s, call on employees to return to the office full-time.

“Here at Experteq we have embraced the new hybrid model and our new space provides our workforce with a central, collaborative, and productive workspace whilst still offering our team the flexibility in terms of both where they work but equally how they work best,” added Juliet Addis, Experteq CPO.