AMIT deploys ‘vehicle-as-a-node' for NSW emergency vehicles

AMIT will manage the hardware design and fleet roll-out.

Credit: AMIT

Advanced Mobile IT (AMIT) has won a contract to deliver a fleet of ‘vehicle-as-a-node' solutions to NSW State Emergency Services (SES).

Spanning a year, the project will see critical operations communications deployed to SES vehicles, allowing them to communicate via multiple platforms even when out of within the range of the public safety network towers.

AMIT will assist NSW SES to manage the hardware rollout, from the installation design, and supply of associated materials for each vehicle, before installing the complete solution onsite across NSW.

AMIT will also provide ongoing service and support to streamline SES’s vehicle communication systems.

The company has been working with SES since 2017. Last year, the vehicle mobility specialist was tasked with conducting a major communications hardware upgrade for Fire and Rescue NSW.

The IT service provider was selected to carry out a 12-month project to integrate FRNSW's vehicle communications hub solution which includes Cobham 323 satellite unit, Motorola APX8500 radio bricks with Sierra MG90 router and Motorola GNX6 (vehicle telemetry) units into the fire trucks.

AMIT said the new SES project aligns with and complements the VaaN project currently underway with Fire and Rescue NSW as part of an Emergency Services Critical Communications uplift.