Veeam promotes SEA, Korea VP Beni Sia to lead APJ

Takes over from Shiva Pillay, who is now in charge of Veeam’s Americas region.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Beni Sia (Veeam)

Beni Sia (Veeam)

Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software has promoted its VP of Southeast Asia and Korea, Beni Sia, to lead the vendor’s efforts in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Sia confirmed the promotion to ARN during the software vendor’s VeeamON 2023 conference, effective as of 1 May. 

Previously Sia was appointed as acting APJ leader after the vendor’s former general manager and senior vice president for APJ, Shiva Pillay, was promoted to lead its Americas region on 17 May.

Now, that acting position has taken the form of a permanent role, replacing the absence left by Pillay.

Prior to his promotion, Sia had been operating across Southeast Asia and Korea since July 2020. He also worked in a number of APJ- and SEA-leading roles at various companies, including ServiceSource, Broadcom and Brocade. He has also worked at Smooth Xperience, Juniper Networks, Datacraft and Cabletron Systems.

“While the past few months have put many of us in unprecedented times, Veeam continued to invest and innovate in the cloud data management space,” Sia said.

“We now have an extended portfolio that will provide existing partners and customers, the advantage to elevate their cloud data strategies.”

Meanwhile, Sia’s predecessor Pillay's move to the Americas sees him take charge of leading Veeam’s growth and business operations across that region.

“Shiva has been an extraordinary member of our leadership team at Veeam,” said John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam. “He understands what drives our employees, pushes our partners to mutual success and the evolution of our customers’ needs.”

Sasha Karen travelled to VeeamON 2023 re:Invent as a guest of Veeam.


