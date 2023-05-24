Menu
Motorola roles out SmartConnect for FRNSW

Motorola roles out SmartConnect for FRNSW

SmartConnect maintains reliable and uninterrupted communication.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Fire and Rescue NSW

Fire and Rescue NSW

Credit: FRNSW

Motorola Solutions has rolled out its SmartConnect service for Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW). 

SmartConnect maintains reliable and uninterrupted communication by automatically switching communication channels from Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks to the best available broadband services. The service can also roam onto satellites for extended coverage in remote areas.

Motorola Solutions managing director for Australia and New Zealand Con Balaskas said SmartConnect helps to ensure FRNSW personnel stay connected to their essential voice communication in any circumstance.

“Fire agencies and other emergency services trust LMR networks to provide resilience and widespread coverage to fulfil their mission. By automatically switching between LMR and broadband networks, SmartConnect protects firefighters by helping them to focus on their mission, knowing that their vital communications can roam with them where they need to go,” Balaskas said.

With end-to-end encryption, SmartConnect helps to maintain the security of voice communication at all times, even when switching from LMR to LTE, Wi-Fi and satellite networks. 

The service also mitigates the risk of communication ‘dead spots’ in places where coverage can suddenly drop, including garages, inside buildings and other built-up city environments.

FRNSW’s investment in SmartConnect comes as the organisation establishes its Connected Firefighter program, which will provide firefighters with the latest information and communications technologies. 

The initiative is being delivered in direct response to the 2019-20 Bushfire Inquiry and is part of a broader $80 million investment from NSW Government to support enhanced fire service technologies and facilities. 

Motorola has also previously provided FRNSW with a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system to help identify the location of callers and the nearest and best resources to attend to an incident. 

The deployment included a geographic information system (GIS) system with mobile data terminals to provide callers’ details, status messaging, and turn-by-turn instructions for an incident. 

Last year, Motorola also scored an extension for NSW Telco Authority’s emergency network support, whereby FRNSW uses and collaborates with other agencies on the network.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MotorolaFire and Rescue NSW

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 