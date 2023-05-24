Motorola roles out SmartConnect for FRNSW

Fire and Rescue NSW Credit: FRNSW

Motorola Solutions has rolled out its SmartConnect service for Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW).

SmartConnect maintains reliable and uninterrupted communication by automatically switching communication channels from Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks to the best available broadband services. The service can also roam onto satellites for extended coverage in remote areas.

Motorola Solutions managing director for Australia and New Zealand Con Balaskas said SmartConnect helps to ensure FRNSW personnel stay connected to their essential voice communication in any circumstance.

“Fire agencies and other emergency services trust LMR networks to provide resilience and widespread coverage to fulfil their mission. By automatically switching between LMR and broadband networks, SmartConnect protects firefighters by helping them to focus on their mission, knowing that their vital communications can roam with them where they need to go,” Balaskas said.

With end-to-end encryption, SmartConnect helps to maintain the security of voice communication at all times, even when switching from LMR to LTE, Wi-Fi and satellite networks.

The service also mitigates the risk of communication ‘dead spots’ in places where coverage can suddenly drop, including garages, inside buildings and other built-up city environments.

FRNSW’s investment in SmartConnect comes as the organisation establishes its Connected Firefighter program, which will provide firefighters with the latest information and communications technologies.

The initiative is being delivered in direct response to the 2019-20 Bushfire Inquiry and is part of a broader $80 million investment from NSW Government to support enhanced fire service technologies and facilities.

Motorola has also previously provided FRNSW with a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system to help identify the location of callers and the nearest and best resources to attend to an incident.

The deployment included a geographic information system (GIS) system with mobile data terminals to provide callers’ details, status messaging, and turn-by-turn instructions for an incident.

Last year, Motorola also scored an extension for NSW Telco Authority’s emergency network support, whereby FRNSW uses and collaborates with other agencies on the network.