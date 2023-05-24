Menu
ATCO taps IBM and SXiQ for Azure migration

ATCO taps IBM and SXiQ for Azure migration

Helped reduce the complexity of managing IT assets across multiple locations,

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
ibm-sign-100925012-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

ibm-sign-100925012-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

Gas distributor ATCO has turned to IBM and SXiQ to migrate its IT systems from an on-premises environment to Microsoft Azure.

ATCO used IBM and its cloud transformation business, SXiQ, to devise a strategy and detailed plan to vacate the existing infrastructure and on-premises environment and migrate to Microsoft Azure cloud. 

ATCO has a multi-year relationship with IBM and brought SXiQ to the table for the migration. The project saw the two simplify the IT support environment by reducing the complexity of managing IT assets across multiple locations, eliminating hardware management, and providing scalability and standardisation. 

It also improved backup reliability by automating backup services, ensuring that backups are performed regularly and consistently. 

ATCO now uses pay-as-you-go pricing and has visibility into cloud usage and associated costs, reserved instances, resource optimisation, and cost control features. 

According to SXiQ, ATCO also now has improved system availability by utilising the Azure cloud built-in redundancy and fault tolerance, high availability, scalability, disaster recovery and extensive security controls. 

Wynand Fourie, IBM lead client partner, said: “By leveraging SXiQ’s agility and expertise, IBM are able to deliver the best result for our customer and demonstrate our commitment to ATCO’s transformation goals.” 

Chris Marshall, ATCO general manager of IT, said the migration was part of the company’s digital transformation journey. 

He added that the company sought to “eliminate the task of managing infrastructure and enable more flexibility in the way we deliver services to our business and our customers”. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SXIQIBM

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 