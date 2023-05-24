ATCO taps IBM and SXiQ for Azure migration

Helped reduce the complexity of managing IT assets across multiple locations,

Gas distributor ATCO has turned to IBM and SXiQ to migrate its IT systems from an on-premises environment to Microsoft Azure.

ATCO used IBM and its cloud transformation business, SXiQ, to devise a strategy and detailed plan to vacate the existing infrastructure and on-premises environment and migrate to Microsoft Azure cloud.

ATCO has a multi-year relationship with IBM and brought SXiQ to the table for the migration. The project saw the two simplify the IT support environment by reducing the complexity of managing IT assets across multiple locations, eliminating hardware management, and providing scalability and standardisation.

It also improved backup reliability by automating backup services, ensuring that backups are performed regularly and consistently.

ATCO now uses pay-as-you-go pricing and has visibility into cloud usage and associated costs, reserved instances, resource optimisation, and cost control features.

According to SXiQ, ATCO also now has improved system availability by utilising the Azure cloud built-in redundancy and fault tolerance, high availability, scalability, disaster recovery and extensive security controls.

Wynand Fourie, IBM lead client partner, said: “By leveraging SXiQ’s agility and expertise, IBM are able to deliver the best result for our customer and demonstrate our commitment to ATCO’s transformation goals.”

Chris Marshall, ATCO general manager of IT, said the migration was part of the company’s digital transformation journey.

He added that the company sought to “eliminate the task of managing infrastructure and enable more flexibility in the way we deliver services to our business and our customers”.