Gigamon names Commvault’s Jonathan Hatchuel as A/NZ country manager

Tasked with accelerating sales of the company’s visibility and cyber security solutions across the Tasman.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Jonathan Hatchuel (Gigamon)

Credit: Jonathan Hatchuel

Observability vendor Gigamon has appointed former Commvault sales director Jonathan Hatchuel as country manager of Australia and New Zealand. 

Melbourne-based Hatchuel will be tasked with accelerating sales of the company’s visibility and cyber security solutions across the Tasman. 

He will take on the role previously held by George Tsoukas, who left Gigamon last year to join Cato Networks. In the interim period, Gigamon vice president of Asia Pacific, Simon Lee, oversaw the A/NZ region.

Hatchuel said it was a “favourable time” for him to join Gigamon. “While customers are trying to do more with less, moving and maturing workloads to the cloud at scale Gigamon’s solutions have a pivotal role to play,” he said. 

“Every customer I speak to is also battling ever-increasing and more sophisticated cyber security threats and this is where Gigamon shows real value.” 

Hatchuel previously spent a year and a half at Commvault. He has also held senior roles at the likes of Accenture, Oracle and Microsoft. 

His priorities over coming months are to meet customers, reboot Gigamon’s channel go-to-market and focus on demonstrating Gigamon’s value: optimise, automate and secure. 

“I can’t wait to share the value that other customers are receiving from our truly unique solution set,” he said.  

At the end of last year, Nextgen Group joined forces with Gigamon, bringing its observability suite to partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), including its recently launched Gigamon Hawk solution.


Tags GigamonJonathan Hatchuel

