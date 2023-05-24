Menu
ForgeRock touts ‘richer set of commitments’ with new partner program

ForgeRock touts ‘richer set of commitments’ with new partner program

Claims to offer new marketing benefits and a stronger ability to develop business opportunities.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Chris Westfall (ForgeRock)

Chris Westfall (ForgeRock)

Credit: ForgeRock

Identity and access management vendor ForgeRock has launched a new partner program which comes with a “richer set of commitments” to support partners across sales, marketing, product, service and support.  

The program will give partners earlier and more complete access to new product releases and new demo environments, ForgeRock claimed.  

This will bring “refreshed” sales incentives for marketing, training and delivery support. Partners will also receive a richer set of marketing benefits and have a stronger ability to develop, win and deliver new business opportunities. 

Chris Westfall, the recently appointed global VP of partner strategy, programs and operations at ForgeRock, noted that the vendor had already developed many existing partner relationships in Australia and New Zealand. 

“Our new partner program marks the next step in how we are taking the program to greater heights and delivering increased growth and improved customer experiences to system integrators around the world. Our new program delivers an expansive set of purpose-built to support those goals.” 

ForgeRock is now inviting partners to join on a selective basis as it launches in each region globally. Over time other partners can join, although a new agreement will be necessary in all cases. The program is being rolled out to partners in Asia Pacific and A/NZ this quarter.  

In addition, partners will have access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources and RFP assistance. 

In addition, ForgeRock will give partners access to technical skills courses, certification programs and knowledge bases. 

“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem more than ever with the expansion of our new partner program to offer shared resources and playbooks and help ensure our joint customers achieve their digital transformation goals successfully,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. 

“Powerful identity solutions are at the heart of every successful digital transformation, and we’re excited to deepen our partner relationships to deliver innovative identity solutions that support our mutual customers.”   

The program comes off the back of the launch of ForgeRock’s latest IAM product — a cloud-based security and governance product designed to provide one-stop shopping for organisations looking to solve access management issues.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 