Menu
Nuix acquires US automation partner Rampiva

Nuix acquires US automation partner Rampiva

Automates Nuix data processing tasks for customers.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: ASX

Australia-listed software vendor Nuix has acquired its long-term partner Rampiva for roughly US $4 million. 

Headquartered in Phoenix, United States, Rampiva is a workflow automation and job scheduling software supporting Nuix, Reveal-Brainspace and Relativity. 

The company is a long-term Nuix technology partner founded in 2016 to meet greater productivity demands for Nuix customers by automating their data processing tasks.  

The initial cost of the acquisition is approximately US$2 million in cash and US$2 million in Nuix newly issued shares, payable on financial close.  

Up to a further US$3 million in Nuix shares will be issued if Rampiva achieves annual contract value (ACV) growth and cost management milestones in the three years post acquisition. 

Financial close is expected in the first quarter of the next financial year, subject to closing conditions. 

In a statement to shareholders, Australian Securities Exchange-listed Nuix said it will embed the Rampiva team and technology into its global business. 

“This will create a broad range of cross sell and growth opportunities across Nuix and Rampiva customers, strengthening Nuix on-premise revenue, accelerating near-term solution campaigns and creating opportunities to better monetise legal technology data flows,” the company said.  

Rampiva has offices in Phoenix, New York City, Toronto and Basel, Switzerland.  

Its technology is said to be complementary to the Nuix Engine and the wider software platform, including Nuix Discover, and aligns well with Nuix’s strategic large enterprise market. 

Nuix has had a turbulent few years after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) launched – and subsequently dropped – an investigation into the vendor over allegations of insider trading. 

Nuix was facing an investigation into whether its primary backer, Macquarie Group, had overstated the company's sales forecasts ahead of its listing, as well as its pre-IPO investor prospectus. 

Then, last September, ASIC commenced Federal Court proceedings against Australian software company Nuix for alleged disclosure breaches and misleading or deceptive conduct.

ASIC alleged that directors failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Nuix from making misleading statements and breaching its continuous disclosure obligations.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NuixRampiva

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 