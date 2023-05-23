NSW govt searches for new whole-of-government print panel

Credit: NSW

The NSW government has launched a search to fill its whole-of-government panel for printing device vendors and partners.

A tender has been launched to replace the C2390 Imaging Contract with a new roster of hardware vendors, managed print services and other associated services.

The panel's scope has been divided into three lots: the first is hardware covering multi-function devices, printers, scanners and consumables for purchase or lease.

Essential services include logistics, basic warranty and essential software. Extended warranty refers to additional warranty options suppliers may like to offer.

The second lot is optional services which may be provided to the customer to deploy, support and manage a device fleet and enhance the print and imaging capabilities. These include extended support services, implementation services, end-of-lifecycle services and other value-added services and solutions.

The final lot is managed print services, which is the provision of goods and services as a bundle where the supplier takes the primary responsibility for the customer’s print infrastructure and the provision and management of the print and imaging services.

This includes a range of commercial and ownership options and is designed to be a flexible service offering which is tailored according to a customer’s needs.

Tenders need to be submitted by 30 June.

This panel will be available for use by all NSW government agencies and non-government customers, which may include other state and federal government entities, not-for-profit organisations, schools, charities, and municipal councils amongst others.

Agencies will be required to purchase through the panel when seeking to procure items which fall within its scope.

NSW also launched a tender to replace its End User Devices and Service whole-of-government panel at the end of last year.