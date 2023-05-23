Menu
NSW govt searches for new whole-of-government print panel

NSW govt searches for new whole-of-government print panel

Includes hardware and managed print services.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: NSW

The NSW government has launched a search to fill its whole-of-government panel for printing device vendors and partners. 

A tender has been launched to replace the C2390 Imaging Contract with a new roster of hardware vendors, managed print services and other associated services. 

The panel's scope has been divided into three lots: the first is hardware covering multi-function devices, printers, scanners and consumables for purchase or lease. 

Essential services include logistics, basic warranty and essential software. Extended warranty refers to additional warranty options suppliers may like to offer. 

The second lot is optional services which may be provided to the customer to deploy, support and manage a device fleet and enhance the print and imaging capabilities. These include extended support services, implementation services, end-of-lifecycle services and other value-added services and solutions. 

The final lot is managed print services, which is the provision of goods and services as a bundle where the supplier takes the primary responsibility for the customer’s print infrastructure and the provision and management of the print and imaging services. 

This includes a range of commercial and ownership options and is designed to be a flexible service offering which is tailored according to a customer’s needs. 

Tenders need to be submitted by 30 June.  

This panel will be available for use by all NSW government agencies and non-government customers, which may include other state and federal government entities, not-for-profit organisations, schools, charities, and municipal councils amongst others.  

Agencies will be required to purchase through the panel when seeking to procure items which fall within its scope. 

NSW also launched a tender to replace its End User Devices and Service whole-of-government panel at the end of last year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags nsw

Events

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 